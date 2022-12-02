Reader’s Opinion | Housing costs will increase next year

In a housing association, an increase in real estate tax increases the consideration, and in single-family houses, the tax cost.

Buildings property taxation threatens to rise drastically next year, almost seven percent. In this economic situation, the blow will hit all property owners hard, as housing costs will increase significantly next year already due to the price of energy and increased interest rates. Now we need quick decisions from the Ministry of Finance to prevent the increase.

The reason for the rise in real estate tax is the rising costs of construction, which have raised the construction cost index, which affects real estate tax, by as much as 9.4 percent. The increase comes at a time when the rise in housing costs in particular worries citizens.

The starting point for real estate tax on buildings is the replacement value, the calculation of which is based on the values ​​specified in the decree, which are revised annually based on the June annual change in the construction cost index. The objective of the index revision of the replacement values ​​has been that the changes in the tax values ​​of the buildings would to some extent reflect changes in the market value of the building. Now, however, the index check is being done in a situation where real estate prices are rather falling.

Property tax is the largest individual expenditure item for real estate. In business and office real estate, the tax is often paid by the tenants. In the housing association, the increase increases the compensation and in single-family houses, the tax cost.

The Ministry of Finance holds the keys to the solution. In the fall, the government stated that the real estate tax reform will not be pushed forward, partly because of the sharp rise in housing costs. Now, the excessive increase in real estate tax should also be curbed with regard to the replacement values ​​of buildings. One way could be to use a five-year average of the construction cost index instead of a single reference point.

Jyrki Laurikainen

CEO, Real Estate Owners and Developers Rakli

Marju Silander

executive director, Finnish Homeowners’ Association

