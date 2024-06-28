Reader’s Opinion | Honor-related violence occurs in all human societies

Reader’s opinion|In particular, people belonging to sexual and gender minorities have to hide their identity.

Last in recent days, there has been talk of honor-related violence (HS Mielipide 25.6. and 27.6.). The background of honor-related violence is the fear of being isolated and excluded from one’s own community due to deviant behavior. “Honor” as a word here means appreciation, acceptance, the need to be seen and the need to be part of a family, group or community.

The motive for violence is related to the violation of social and moral values ​​and norms and the resulting fear of ostracism, i.e. avoidance, discrimination or separation from the community. Loss of honor leads to feelings of shame and worthlessness and loss of face.

Loisto Setlement’s Sopu-työ, i.e. the unit for work against violence related to honor, has been working on the topic for more than 12 years, and we, the undersigned, have been working on the topic for almost 20 years. At work, we encounter both those who experience violence and those who do it, as well as other parties. Every year, we work with hundreds of customers and train around 1,000 professionals.

Using violence is not culturally bound, violence is used in every culture or society. This is shown by the Finnish figures regarding violence against women. There are many reasons or motives for the use of violence, and the perpetrators explain their actions in different ways. By meeting people as individuals, we can influence people’s thoughts and behavior.

Kudos to you related violence occurs in sports clubs, ethnic communities and Christian groups as well. The background of the phenomenon is the need of family members or the team to get the individual to follow the common social and moral values ​​and norms of the faith community, sports club or ethnic group. If this does not happen, the community, the Sports Club rejects a person who behaves against norms and values.

In particular, people belonging to sexual and gender minorities have to hide their identity.

The use of violence does not depend on the degree of integration, otherwise Finns would not use violence at all. Different actors should work together to find ways to help and solve problems for the victims and perpetrators of violence. Sopu-työ has published the terminology of honor-related violence together with ministries, researchers and organizations. If desired, the reader can get to know the topic better.

Johanna Aapakallio

leading expert

Hassen Hnini

expert

work against honor-related violence (Sopu work)

Loisto settlement association

