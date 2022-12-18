Reader’s Opinion | Homecoming happens in friendly moments

Even short friendly looks and words can be meaningful.

Towards in my work, young people with an asylum seeker background, who come from far away and always forced by the situation at home to come to us here in the cold north. Young people study our strange language and the customs of our society. They graduate, enter working life, spend free time with loved ones, search for themselves – as a young person’s life should. They are building a life of their own in a place that they might not have been able to imagine just a moment before. To the best of their ability, they seek in their lives those elements that, in the words of Rosa Meriläinen (HS 13.12.) nurture love.

At the same time, they take care of their families who are far away, maybe send part of their salary to help their families, have nightmares about their experiences in their homeland or on the way here. Someone is still paying their debt to the smugglers, whose journey they got to safety. Things that shouldn’t be a part of a young person’s life and that they still manage.

Meriläinen thoughts about love as a social force led me to the conversations I had with young people about encounters, living together and dreams related to a self-identified life and a more equal world.

Many young people feel lonely and long for the community lifestyle of their childhood, where the definition of family was five houses ahead. A large number of them live alone, some with a roommate, some already have their own spouse. Young people live in cities, in houses where neighbors quickly say hello, look away or wait until the stairs are empty before leaving the door. And from the few Finns we know who have time to answer all the questions, they ask: why don’t Finns talk?

“ Say hi, get to know each other, ask what’s up.

Every time I answer something about our culture, our way of listening and giving space, about the experience of own space and respect for privacy. I’ll tell you how you don’t want to intrude and that silence only tells about a different culture. I assure you that we are still interested.

I will tell you how Finns also experience loneliness and how knowing your neighbors would actually increase security and good mood. A sense of community increases well-being. And I always encourage you to just talk, say hello. Ask what’s going on, speak anyway, even if others don’t do so themselves first. Spread the good, keep the will to know your neighbor, be brave even if it makes you tired.

Us I remind Finns: No matter how far away your neighbor, co-worker, fellow student, passer-by on the street or the person you meet in the shopping queue has come here, you and he always have more in common than differences. Say hi, get to know each other, ask what’s up. Chat, invite for coffee, invite to join. Talk to someone learning Finnish, show support and interest.

Even short friendly looks and words, small acts of love, can be meaningful in how a new place starts to feel like home.

Emma Kallunki

community worker, Diakonissalaitos

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.