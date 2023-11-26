Reader’s Opinion | Home care is losing employees due to ethical burden

The workload must be dealt with energetically, as a reduced ability to work shortens working careers and complicates the labor shortage in home care.

Home care the work of employees is known to be stressful, but a lesser known fact is that the stress is not so much physical as it is psychological. Work ability is weakened especially by ethically burdensome situations. The workload must be dealt with energetically, as a reduced ability to work shortens working careers and complicates the labor shortage in home care. We cannot afford this as the population ages.

In ethically burdensome situations, work cannot be done in accordance with one’s own values ​​or the organization’s values ​​and norms. In services for the elderly, such situations have increased in recent years, and their number is twice as high as in other social and healthcare services.

For home care has undergone numerous changes over the past decades. Serviced housing for the elderly has been reduced, as a result of which elderly people who are in poorer health are being cared for at home.

Surprisingly, the load caused by the changes does not appear as a physical load on the employees. Based on the heart rate variability measurements we made in the research project, the physical load caused by the work is light throughout the work shift, although there are load peaks. Employees also recover well from work based on physiological measurements.

“ Ethical burden cannot be completely eliminated, but it is possible to manage it.

Among the evaluations, the result does not correspond to the employees’ own view of recovery: they themselves evaluate their recovery as only average. It is precisely these subjective assessments that most likely reflect the high psychosocial burden of work.

The ethical burden experienced in home care is partly related to limited resources. In addition, it is caused by power relations and conflicting views on patient care. Employees feel that they are not heard and their views are ignored, for example, when making treatment decisions. The employees also have little power to influence how long they stay with the customer.

Ethical the load cannot be completely removed, but it is possible to control it. Good methods have been found to be the ethical principles drawn up by the work community itself, as well as the opportunity to discuss the feelings caused by ethically burdensome situations and possible solutions. However, measures at the work community level are not enough. More extensive work development is needed, which should involve the entire welfare area, from management to employee level.

The first step is to make the ethical burden visible and monitor its development with the help of job well-being surveys. At the same time, a more ethically sustainable operating culture must be built and a broad discussion of values ​​should be held about what is good enough care and what criteria elderly clients receive care with.

Better management of the ethical burden supports the well-being of home care workers and their ability to cope at work. It is also important for increasing the attractiveness of the sector – and a vital condition for high-quality and safe services for the elderly.

Cherry Selander

Eveliina Korkiakangas

specialist researchers, Institute of Occupational Health

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.