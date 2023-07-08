Reader’s Opinion | Hiker, chop firewood for the next comer

Traditional camping etiquette has included that the wood has already been chopped for the hiker coming to the campfire.

Finland most of the common sheds and homes are located moderately deep in the forest. So there is always a chance that a hiker coming to the shelter will have a direct emergency due to abrasions, sprained ankles, other accidents or rain and cold. Whatever the reason, I want him to at least have lighters and chopped firewood ready when I’m gone.

Chopping firewood for the next comer was a traditional way until the coronavirus epidemic. My own experience is that this habit has now been abandoned. My interpretation is that with the coronavirus epidemic, a lot of people who were unfamiliar with this part of the etiquette went hiking in the woods. And apparently, gradually, even more experienced hikers have given up the habit, disgusted with having to chop their own trees and the trees of the next visitor.

“ Chopping trees is part of collective responsibility.

I warmly welcome all new hikers to forests, hiking trails and campfires. Camping is a big deal for your own vitality and public health. In the future, however, remember to reserve some kindling and chop wood for the next visitor. In an emergency, it can be of great importance. The kindling can be, for example, Kiehine or stick-thinly chopped wood. In my hundreds of trips, as far as I can remember, only once has it happened that there wasn’t an intact ax there.

Chopping trees is very foreign to many people these days. However, if it seems that you are more excited to go camping, go to a friend’s or relative’s cabin to learn how to chop trees.

Traditional camping etiquette has included that the trees have been chopped ready for the newcomer. Similarly, before leaving, the hiker chops trees for the next visitor. This is quite reasonable, so that when you arrive at the campfire site, you can immediately light the fires. You can immediately heat up the coffee water or develop embers. While you are waiting for the coals or the coffee water to heat up, you can then chop the trees.

My experience is that Finns are world champion in joint responsibility. Chopping trees is also part of shared responsibility – as is the fact that we usually have so many safe fireplaces, sheds and homes with wood in them. After me, the campfire site will still have chopped trees for the next person to come!

Arto Niemi

hiker, Lieksa

