Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | High-quality mail delivery is important to Posti

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | High-quality mail delivery is important to Posti

We do everything we can to maintain good quality.

Lisbeth Lärka wrote about postage (HS Opinion 23.1.). It is very unfortunate that the delivery of the letter has been delayed.

In the capital region, we distribute letters in the daily mail as round-the-clock delivery, i.e. every other weekday. At least 50 percent of the domestic postmarked letter shipments belonging to the universal service must be received on the fourth and 97 percent on the fifth business day at the latest from the date of submission. This is a requirement imposed on us by the Postal Act. It is a good idea to write the name and address information clearly on the envelope, so that the shipments go through the machine sorting without delay.

We do everything we can to maintain good quality and we hope that we can restore our customer's trust in the functionality of our mail delivery and with it the continuation of correspondence with a friend.

See also  Urban Planning | Politicians approved the mall plans for Töölöntor, parking spaces will be removed from the side of the streets

Mika Moisio

service manager, Posti

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #Highquality #mail #delivery #important #Posti

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Netflix's monthly game downloads nearly tripled to 28m in December thanks to GTA

Netflix's monthly game downloads nearly tripled to 28m in December thanks to GTA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result