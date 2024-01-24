Reader's Opinion | High-quality mail delivery is important to Posti

We do everything we can to maintain good quality.

Lisbeth Lärka wrote about postage (HS Opinion 23.1.). It is very unfortunate that the delivery of the letter has been delayed.

In the capital region, we distribute letters in the daily mail as round-the-clock delivery, i.e. every other weekday. At least 50 percent of the domestic postmarked letter shipments belonging to the universal service must be received on the fourth and 97 percent on the fifth business day at the latest from the date of submission. This is a requirement imposed on us by the Postal Act. It is a good idea to write the name and address information clearly on the envelope, so that the shipments go through the machine sorting without delay.

We do everything we can to maintain good quality and we hope that we can restore our customer's trust in the functionality of our mail delivery and with it the continuation of correspondence with a friend.

Mika Moisio

service manager, Posti

