Reader’s Opinion | High-quality interpretation makes services more efficient

Weaknesses to interpretation services pull the rug out from under the government’s efficiency goals.

Government plans restrictions on the availability and funding of interpretation services for immigrants. The plan would weaken the government’s goals to make dispute, crime and application processes more effective, faster and smoother, as well as the processing of residence permit and asylum application cases and to strengthen the Finnish rule of law.

Interpretation is not only a service for immigrants, but also a tool for authorities and social security personnel. High-quality interpretation promotes legal security for all parties involved, reduces the risk of mistakes, streamlines the work of those working in the public administration, and strengthens the legitimacy of the administration. Interpretation is not a separate part of the handling of an official matter, but an essential part of the process, which must be subject to the same quality requirements as other administrations.

Cutting the compensations paid to municipalities and welfare regions pushes the public administration to acquire interpretation services at ever cheaper prices. In practice, it leads to the fact that interpretation services are not provided by trained professionals but by laypeople who do not have the prerequisites to work in a demanding expert role. Numerous examples have proven that unprofessional interpretation can sabotage the residence permit process and prolong processing. Our society cannot afford this. Trained professional interpreters, for example registered legal interpreters registered in the register of legal interpreters, should be used whenever they are available.

When the interpreting service is offered at a very cheap price, the interpreter hardly receives adequate compensation for the work. Insufficient earnings and poor working conditions drive qualified professionals out of the field, which is a waste of expensive training resources.

When you want to make services more efficient, it usually happens by increasing quality and know-how. The professional qualifications of interpreters working in the public administration should be regulated by law. The government has recorded that it stipulates that the titles “lawyer” or “lawyer” may only be used by someone with a certain education, and a similar principle must also be followed for interpreters.

Hanna Gorschelnik

executive director, Kieliasiasantitijat ry

Jenni Kavén

Executive Director, Association of Finnish Translators and Interpreters

Emma Christensen

member of the board, Suomen Kielipalvelurykyrket ry

