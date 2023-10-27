Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki’s logging decision is amazing

Stop the logging and see how beautiful it is there.

What Helsinki wants to draw? In whose interests is it to cut down wonderful old trees from the insular Stansvik forest? The decision is amazing at a time when we are living with the destruction of nature and the restoration obligations are apparently supposed to be promoted. Stop the logging and see how beautiful it is there. Can it be right to allow the destruction of a beautiful forest?

It is possible to choose another way of doing urban planning. The better way is for the trees to remain standing. Let’s choose it while we still have time, together.

Luke the wind

Laajasalo’s child from the 1960s, Helsinki

