Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki’s beaches must not be spoiled

Why are so many entertainment centers, entertainment oases and new hotels needed in Helsinki?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (8.4) told About the construction projects crowding Helsinki’s beaches, which the city and external parties plan together. The story raised shivers of terror and cold sweat.

The text used words such as experience center, entertainment oasis and place of relaxation – trendy terms, the first two of which effectively nullify the third. Why are so many entertainment centers, entertainment oases and new hotels needed in Helsinki? What kind of tourist rush to Helsinki is expected? Are the expectations realistic? Is the rush of tourists even desirable?

The general impression is that there should no longer be an open city view or a natural coastline anywhere. Everything has to be filled in, disturbed, dredged and embanked – and of course made inaccessible or paid for by ordinary city dwellers.

About plans perhaps the most terrifying is the planned cycling track under the Humallahde cliffs, which would completely spoil the wonderful rock and sea view favored by outdoor enthusiasts. And why? So that cyclists don’t have to ride the heavy uphill of Seurasaarenti! Every cyclist understands that the bike can be stalled if the hill is too steep.

Before, motoring was the sacred cow of urban planning, on the terms of which everything was built. Now cycling has been transformed into a new sacred cow, because of which all other values, such as nature and the city’s aesthetics, as well as the comfort of city dwellers on foot, are ready to be forgotten. Cycling and bike lanes are a good thing, but they shouldn’t overwhelm everything else.

Foolish the project is also a Taivallahti spa hotel, the scale and requirements of which seem to be stretching and banging all the time. Does it make sense to build a hotel and other structures in an obvious flood zone? Especially when at the same time the traditional view in a special environment is ruined – in the immediate vicinity of Hietaniemi’s beach, cemetery, crematorium and urn grove – and the outdoor recreation area is taken away from the residents. The place is arrogantly called a wasteland, but the designation only fits a small part of the land area that is being degraded.

The story contains visual images that are notoriously idealized and unrealistic. Nevertheless, it is striking how unimaginative, boring and similar all the planned buildings are. It’s great to build from wood, but why is the design language exactly the same as when building from concrete?

With everyone art fields have their own obsessions, trends and fads. Architecture differs from others in that its products are difficult to circumvent and avoid. If they fail, they will be a nuisance for us for a long time, and repairing and dismantling them is expensive and difficult.

It would be desirable if the city’s decision-makers put ice in their hats and slow down. Helsinki should be built for its residents, on their terms and listening to their wishes. Now the pace is set by city officials and politicians, as well as outside entrepreneurs and lobbyists. However, the inconveniences and losses, as well as a large part of the expenses, fall on the shoulders of the townspeople.

Sari Mattero

Helsinki

