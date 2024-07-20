Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki should return the basketball courts to the use of young people

Reader’s opinion|The decision to prevent playing in some basketball courts due to noise complaints from a few residents is unfair.

the city of Helsinki the decision to prevent playing in some basketball courts due to noise complaints from a few residents is short-sighted and unfair.

Urban space belongs to everyone, and young people and children in particular should be offered safe and meaningful places to do activities and spend time. It is contradictory to be concerned about the well-being of young people but at the same time limit their opportunities for healthy leisure time.

The common ones when deciding on the use of areas, all parties should be consulted and not just those who complain the loudest. The voice of young people and children is often not heard, even though they are a significant part of the urban community. Taking the basketball stands out of use reflects a broader problem of how the needs of young people are ignored in the city’s decision-making.

Solutions should be found in cooperation with different parties. Could certain times be set for the use of the fields or could structural solutions be developed to reduce noise?

Cooperation and open discussion enable a compromise that takes into account the needs of both young people and other residents. Helsinki has the opportunity to set an example of how urban space can be developed for the benefit of all residents.

