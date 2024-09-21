Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki needs timeless and human-sized architecture

Reader’s opinion|To be honest, Helsinki is quite a confused city.

Discourse Kruunuvuorenranta’s “new old” houses (HS 13.9. and 14.9.) has aroused fierce opinions both for and against, especially on social media. Others consider the buildings as Art Nouveau, referring to the 1910s, which do not belong to this time, and the word “kitschy” has been cultivated. Still others admire the use of “box architecture”.

Personally, I would hope that the discussion would move from individual style choices to broader questions about the goals, design principles and even philosophies of the built environment. I would also like to question why architecture should be strictly time bound. And who defines what is an acceptable zeitgeist and its characteristics?

If it is accepted that architecture should be tied to time, it is also worth considering how the design principles of 1920s modernism serve us better in the 2020s than any other reference framework. And how does this work in practice? For example, has Jätkäsaari succeeded in embodying the spirit of today? If so, does that mean that the hallmarks of our time are angularity, crampedness, height and lack of greenery?

The efficiency requirement of the general plan has often been used as a justification for all solutions in the built environment. However, in Töölö, for example, great efficiency has been achieved without the aforementioned features. The claim can therefore be implemented in many different ways, and there should be an open discussion about these options.

What if the design guide was the person himself instead of the style? After all, studies show that people feel comfortable in a green, human-scaled and beautiful environment. So why don’t we build one? Why should the city at all consist of contrasting “layers” of different decades instead of striving for a harmonious whole? This was not the case even around Kasarmitori. Obviously, there is an ideal here that should be opened up and perhaps chosen differently. This has already been done in Europe.

To be honest, Helsinki is quite a mixed city, except for a few bright districts. If you disagree, I recommend visiting the upstairs bar of Hotel Clarion and looking north — the view may surprise you. A glance towards Jätkäsaari should probably only be done after a refreshing drink.

It’s time to change course, even if we’re late.

Harri Heikkilä

doctor of arts, head teacher

Helsinki

