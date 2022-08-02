Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki needs bicycle streets

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Tuomas Ahola wrote in his opinion piece (HS 1.8.) From Kulosaari bike street.

I recognize the problems listed by Ahola, but instead of the bike street, they should be blamed on road users and traffic culture more generally. As far as I know, the Kulosaari parkway is the only thoroughfare in Helsinki where motorists must adjust their speed to suit cycling. This is precisely what seems to be difficult for many people who drive along the park road, even though the matter is explained with visible signs.

Instead of ending the experiment, Helsinki needs more bicycle streets, clearer instructions for their use and, if necessary, supervision. New street types require learning from every road user. When used correctly, bike lanes are a welcome addition to the city’s transit palette and one way to make cycling both safer and more attractive. Bikes belong on roads, not sidewalks.

Esa Halmkrona

Helsinki

Read more: The bike street experiment in Kulosaari has failed

See also  Traffic turnaround: No ideological arguments about the car

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Helsinki #bicycle #streets

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In Focus - War in Ukraine: the risky task of helping the Bakhmut community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.