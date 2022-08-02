Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki needs bicycle streets

Tuomas Ahola wrote in his opinion piece (HS 1.8.) From Kulosaari bike street.

I recognize the problems listed by Ahola, but instead of the bike street, they should be blamed on road users and traffic culture more generally. As far as I know, the Kulosaari parkway is the only thoroughfare in Helsinki where motorists must adjust their speed to suit cycling. This is precisely what seems to be difficult for many people who drive along the park road, even though the matter is explained with visible signs.

Instead of ending the experiment, Helsinki needs more bicycle streets, clearer instructions for their use and, if necessary, supervision. New street types require learning from every road user. When used correctly, bike lanes are a welcome addition to the city’s transit palette and one way to make cycling both safer and more attractive. Bikes belong on roads, not sidewalks.

Esa Halmkrona

Helsinki

Read more: The bike street experiment in Kulosaari has failed

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.