Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki must cherish its building history

Reader’s opinion|Preserving our history for future generations cannot depend on individuals and luck.

Lapland the hospital, the Meilahti manor, the Reohila cabin at the end of Mannerheimintie, the restaurant Kaisaniemi: a short list of culturally significant buildings that the city of Helsinki allows to rot.

Why does the city of Helsinki not care about its building history, which is of course also Finland’s central cultural history? Restaurant Kaisaniemi was luckily saved by an entrepreneurial family. Preserving our history for future generations cannot depend on individuals and luck.

Buildings like the restaurant Kaisaniemi are particularly surprising, with a great importance in the capital’s history, but the repair and maintenance costs of such a small building would be a drop in Helsinki’s budget.

In terms of legislation, it would also be desirable for the buildings protected by the National Museum Agency to have some maintenance responsibility: it cannot be the case that there are strict conditions for renovation, but the building can be allowed to rot completely freely. Morally, the current activity is low even without a separate law.

Ville Konttinen

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.