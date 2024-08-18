Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki is committed to promoting equality and equality

Reader’s opinion|Helsinki continues to implement high-quality and equal early childhood education.

Last for weeks, the government’s proposal to abandon local early childhood education plans and kindergarten-specific equality plans has sparked debate. Thus, at the beginning of the operating period, we will highlight how we operate in the field of education and training in Helsinki.

Helsinki has a local early childhood education plan, Helsinki Vasu, which is relevant in the planning, implementation and evaluation of practical work. The city-level plan does not overlap with the national plan, but highlights what is considered important in the implementation of early childhood education in Helsinki.

of the city of Helsinki in accordance with the strategy, Helsinki is committed to promoting equality, equality and human rights in all its activities. One of the key principles of the Education 2030 work of the education and training sector is to build a city for all, where equality and equality are emphasized.

Since 2021, equality and equality plans have been drawn up in early childhood education in Helsinki’s kindergartens, playgrounds and family day care. Linking the plans to everyday life has been successful because the plans have been drawn up in the units based on valuable discussions between the staff, children and guardians.

About plans the goal of giving up is both financial and working time savings. However, the predicted cost savings are very small compared to other effects. The proposed amendment to the Equality Act ignores the main goal of the law: ensuring equality for every child. In Helsinki, we consider it important that every kindergarten knows how to implement education that reinforces equality. In this way, families can also be told about the matter and discussed with the children.

In the education and training of the city of Helsinki, we continue to work to implement equality and high-quality early childhood education. This requires a common, practical, documented plan that takes into account Helsinki’s operating environment, so that we can evaluate and develop our operations together with the staff, children and families. Equal and high-quality early childhood education is the right of every child and family. I would like to wish every kindergarten a good autumn that inspires learning.

Fairy tale Järvenkallas

branch manager

education and training industry

City of Helsinki

