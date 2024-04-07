Reader's Opinion | Helsinki is committed to developing maritime services

We are currently preparing a winter swimming place with a sauna in southern Helsinki.

Antti Möller and Jaakko Blomberg raised (HS Opinion 2.4.) bring out the wishes of the people of Helsinki for swimming places. In the letter, it was stated that the swimming site proposals proposed by the townspeople through Omastad would not have been realized according to the voting result.

In Omastad, the townspeople have been able to make proposals and vote on them. After this, the city has modified the proposals to make them feasible. This could have meant, for example, changes in location or method of implementation that were necessary for safety. In the current round, the townspeople can also participate in the joint planning of the implementation of the projects.

In the 2021 round, the people of Helsinki especially wanted winter swimming spots. According to the voting results, Helsinki's cultural and leisure sports services implemented five winter swimming spots in Eastern Helsinki. We are currently preparing a winter swimming place with a sauna in southern Helsinki.

Möller and Blomberg also referred to the 2021 Omastadi round's “More swimming spots in South Helsinki” project. Promoting the extensive project required the city to carry out investigation work. Out of the 100,000 euros budgeted for the project, 20,000 euros were used for the survey of swimming spots. The remaining 80,000 euros will be used for the design and implementation of a sauna winter swimming spot in southern Helsinki.

The Kaisaniemiranta project, on the other hand, contained several different measures, one of which concerned a swimming spot. Due to the bad condition of the shore wall, it was not possible to build a pier. However, the wall will be renovated in the next few years in connection with the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park. The urban environment department implemented the Kaisanieminenranta project by adding benches and trash cans to the area in accordance with the proposal and by building a new outdoor gym.

Helsinki is strongly committed to maritime services and the participation of city residents in their development. In the ongoing round of Omastad, new proposals related to winter swimming, swimming places, saunas and movement in the archipelago will be implemented with more than two million euros.

We therefore welcome all those interested in the city's maritime services to develop projects that are eligible for implementation in the spring of 2024. The joint development of the projects is currently underway, after which the development will continue together with the townspeople at three events in Malmitalo, Oodi and Stoa. More detailed information about the events can be found on the OmaStadi.hel.fi website.

Tarja Loikkanen

Sports Director of the City of Helsinki

