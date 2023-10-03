Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki has an inconsistent approach to customer fees

to Helsinki health center fees are not refunded for the time being. Free health center visits have strengthened the opportunities for those outside occupational health care to take care of their health. Illnesses have been treated without causing payment difficulties.

I hope that Helsinki politicians will continue to pay health center fees in the future, because the government’s cuts will especially affect the livelihood of Helsinki residents.

In Helsinki, social and health care customer fees have been partly more affordable than elsewhere in Finland. In the capital of high cost of living, it is a necessity. Now, however, the goal is to increase several customer payments to the maximum amount.

The Customer Payments Act makes it possible, in addition to income-related payments, to take into account the customer’s ability to pay in healthcare flat payments as well. These include, for example, polyclinic fees, oral health care fees and short-term health care institutional care fees.

The flat payment vaccinates the most those who have the least ability to pay. However, in Helsinki, in contrast to many welfare regions, there are not many cases where flat payments for healthcare have been reduced or not collected when the customer’s ability to pay is insufficient. While Helsinki is now proposing increases to some of the fees, it is not making any moves to promote the reduction or non-collection of fees for the lowest income earners. The need for income support increases, and payments end up in foreclosure.

Does Helsinki really want to put its residents in debt? Does it want to reinforce health and well-being differences and create additional costs by preventing its residents from applying for social and health services? That’s what it seems right now.

Maija Karhunen

Member of the Individual Affairs Section of the Social, Health and Rescue Board (left), Helsinki

