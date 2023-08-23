Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki does not make a policy in favor of families with children

The deterioration of services and the decline in the birth rate go hand in hand.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told (21.8.), that in Helsinki the total fertility rate calculated on the basis of the last five years was 1.14, while in the whole country it was 1.38 in the same period. I’m not surprised. The city of Helsinki and its stakeholders do not make a policy in favor of families with children.

The shortage of personnel in early childhood education is unsustainable, which is why parents have to worry about whether there will be enough people for the group if one of them gets sick, whether the employees are exhausted from their responsible work, or whether there is even room in the nearby daycare center.

The familiarization day of a one-year-old child I know was canceled due to rush and data interruptions, and everyone can imagine how it feels – both for the child and the parents – to start kindergarten in a strange place with complete strangers.

Despite resource problems in early childhood education, the Helsinki supplement for home care support was abolished for children over one year of age without an assessment of the effects on children, which was criticized by Elina Pekkarinen, Commissioner for Children’s Affairs (HS 7.12.2020). The resources of counseling centers are also being tested, and many parents are bounced from one nurse to another without continuity throughout the pregnancy and counseling years, hoping that they will be able to get to the age checks on time.

Birth attendants are sent from our country’s largest city to Hyvinkää and Hämeenlinna due to the lack of space at the Women’s Clinic. To top it off, residential construction is being planned on top of nearby forests and even playgrounds, which are important for families with children, due to the city’s growth goals, as is currently the case in my own neighborhood.

Helsinki is indeed growing – but already more from people moving to Finland for studies and work, and from people moving to Finland for various reasons than from children being born. Political decisions create a self-feeding cycle, where the deterioration of services and the decline in the birth rate go hand in hand. It is a value choice to develop the city at the expense of families with children. It has also made our family think about moving away from our shared hometown.

Maria Talvela

master of philosophy, mother of two children

Munkkivuori, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.