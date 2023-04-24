Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki does not care enough about children

The City of Helsinki’s recent wage settlement is the tip of the iceberg of politics, where services for children are collapsing but no corrective actions can be found.

With love there are two opposites: anger and indifference. The City of Helsinki’s recent wage settlement is the tip of the iceberg of politics, where services for children are collapsing but no corrective actions can be found. The salary settlement includes salary increases of very different sizes depending on the job. For example, the salary increase for early childhood nannies is minimal, an average monthly increase of 50 euros (HS 14.4.).

Helsinki’s solution has been made in a situation where getting qualified and long-term committed employees to early childhood education has been a growing problem for some time. Thus, the salary solution, viewed purely as an act, embodies a policy that does not care about the kind of growth and learning environment in which young children spend most of their day. Not enough care is taken that the children have familiar and reliable adults in day care, whom they can and dare to get attached to. They don’t care about the sadness and stress caused by the rapid turnover of employees. Care given to children is not valued. It is not taken into account that the crisis in early childhood education especially weakens the chances of children who are already in a weak position to manage and enjoy life.

The fact that the problem is rather the working conditions does not justify the minimum wage increase. A decent salary increase in a low-wage industry is a concrete act that communicates the appreciation of the industry and improves its attractiveness. Working conditions are better when there are enough workers. In addition to this, other changes must also be made, and they must be made based on the suggestions of the employees.

I still dare to hope for a correction movement in Helsinki’s politics. I believe that there are many people in the city council who want to create well-being for children. But the will is shown in actions, not in words.

Miira Luhtavaara

psychologist, writer

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.