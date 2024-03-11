Reader's Opinion | Helsinki discriminates against early childhood education workers

Considering the future of early childhood education professionals, in the future the salary development program should take into account all early childhood education professionals.

Helsinki the salary increases coming into force with the city's salary development program are only aimed at two professional groups in early childhood education. Early childhood nannies and special assistants working in early childhood education in Helsinki are not receiving a single euro from the salary development program.

Early childhood education teachers and early childhood education social workers have indeed earned their raises. With these increases, the salary difference between an early childhood education teacher and the professional groups mentioned above is 700–1000 euros per month.

In the coming years, the problem may become an even bigger shortage of early childhood nannies and special assistants, as the wage gap appears to be large. The increases do not improve salary competitiveness compared to other municipalities, and do not provide better service to city residents if they do not take into account all early childhood education professional groups.

Do we trust that the organizational batch increases included in the labor and service collective agreements would bring increases in the spring now to those professional groups that did not receive anything in this salary development program, such as early childhood nannies and special assistants?

The salary development program increases have not varied by staff group in different years, although the mayor Juhana Vartiainen says so.

This year, seven million have been set aside for the implementation of Helsinki's salary development program, which is a lot of money to be used for salary increases for the personnel. Thanks to the employer, the City of Helsinki.

Considering the future of early childhood education professionals, in the future the wage development program should take into account all early childhood education professionals, not forgetting playground workers and family day care workers. In this way, we would gain traction and holding power for the entire field of early childhood education now and in the future.

Tarja Thaci

Helsinki early childhood education association JHL ry

