Reader’s Opinion | Helsinki could collect a tourist tax from tourists staying in the city

The tax could be one euro per night, and it would be directed to making culture.

It, that artists and cultural workers complain year after year about insufficient resources does not seem to change anything. Creative sectors are adjusted to the margin regardless of the government composition.

I propose that Helsinki starts collecting a tourism tax from tourists staying in the city, which is directed to the budget of the city’s leisure board. The tax could be one euro per night. The amount is equivalent to the tourist tax of Manchester in the UK. There are even larger examples of tourism taxes supporting cultural services in the United States and Canada, among others.

According to the City of Helsinki, in 2019, approximately 4.5 million overnight stays by tourists were registered in the city. Tourists and business travelers divided the overnight stays pretty much equally in half. Through the travel tax, it would be possible to get a couple of million euros for culture to create new culture and art in Helsinki.

Juha-Pekka Väisänen

conceptual artist, media expert, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.