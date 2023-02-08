Reader’s Opinion | Helping hands are needed in the care industry

Care assistants are needed, for example, as a turning aid in bed treatments or as a second assistant in washing situations.

I am family nurse and worked for a long time in care services for the elderly. I have experienced many different care communities. All of them are united by the fact that the center is a person, a person in need of care.

The current situation in Finland’s elderly care is worrying, because it seems that things are just being spun at the decision-making level without a working result. Caregivers are transferred like the opening of the Olkiluoto power plant.

I thank Arja Laiti, who in an opinion piece (HS 6.2.) was common sense. In addition to nurses and caregivers, other helping hands, such as care assistants, would be needed in elderly units. It would be useful for those interested in the field who are learning the language and settling in! However, elderly care is definitely not just about drinking coffee and socializing with the resident, as has been presented in the public.

Care assistants are needed, for example, as a turning aid in bed treatments or as a second assistant in washing situations. Residents of nursing homes are in even worse shape and need to be helped more. I think the matter should be dealt with urgently before more nursing homes have to be closed.

Laura Crook

family nurse, Karkkila

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.