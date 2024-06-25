Reader’s Opinion | Head offices are welcome on empty lots in Jätkäsaari, not on the beaches

Reader’s opinion|You have to be able to trust the existing station planning.

Helsinki On June 10, the city government’s business department reserved plots for five- to six-story office buildings south of Jätkäsaari, on both sides of Crusellinsilta, for the construction company SRV. In the current site plan, the plots are reserved for two-story buildings, but in the new plans, the size of the buildings would be more than tenfold, 6,000 cubic meters.

The buildings would come on the bank of the Ruoholahten Canal, in front of the existing residential buildings and the Docrates hospital, which would significantly change the waterfront landscape of the Ruoholahten Canal area. Contrary to what is said in the project’s rationale, the office buildings would not enliven the canal bank, but would break the unified front of the buildings and weaken the silhouette of Crusellinsilla.

The construction of Jätkäsaari is at a standstill due to the economic situation, and large business construction projects, such as the central quarter, Royal Areena and Kirjo, have been delayed. Therefore, getting beach and park areas for recreational use is also delayed.

The city’s decision-makers should guide construction companies to build on empty lots within the framework of already decided plans, instead of opening up ready-made areas for new projects. You have to be able to trust the existing station planning.

A couple of years ago, the Jätkäsaari club appealed to Saukonnokanalta to review the zoning of the recreation area, but then the revisions were only made within the framework allowed by the plan. Now, in the case of Crusellinsilla’s office buildings, there are no problems in opening the plan, because the project description of “headquarter-level office buildings” promises new tax revenues, which seems to weigh more than the comfort of the residents.

Tarja Hailikari

Jätkäsaari club

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.