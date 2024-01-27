Reader's Opinion | Hate speech on social media erodes scientific debate

In particular, hate speech directed at researchers of economic policy and foreign and security policy stunts democracy and narrows decision-making.

Domestic ones the scientific debate conducted in languages ​​is becoming invisible due to the hate speech directed at researchers, especially on social media. Every year it seems more difficult to encourage our researchers to engage in public discussion and social interaction, when you know the possible consequences: angry outbursts, threats and bullying. The University of Helsinki has created operating models to support our researchers in similar situations, but it is only a band-aid.

Social media brings harmful and hateful content to the eyes of every user. According to a study published in 2020 (Bilewicz & Soral), exposure to hate speech leads, in addition to growing suspicion of minorities, to the fact that discrimination becomes socially acceptable and that offensive language gradually becomes normalized so that we no longer even recognize it. This research result sounds similar to my own experience, especially among active users of X, the former Twitter.

This phenomenon has far-reaching consequences. In particular, hate speech directed at researchers of economic policy and foreign and security policy stunts democracy and narrows decision-making. It also limits the knowledge base for decision-making, as researchers completely skip the public debate for fear of anger.

“ The demand for unanimity seems to have grown year by year.

To science and the freedom of scientists is a central value – downright a requirement – ​​in a democratic society, as is free media and civil society. We cannot let any of these pieces crumble.

The task of the university and researchers is to bring new knowledge and science-based discussion to society through research and teaching. Our researchers can help explain and understand, for example, the meaning and consequences of various conflicts and phenomena, and create a new understanding of the topics. The social mission of universities also includes the role of a bridge builder between different viewpoints. This mission is now being undermined in an unprecedented way.

I don't require unanimity – on the contrary. Arguing, challenging and disagreeing are part of social debate, especially in science. However, it is a completely different thing to argue with objections and competing information, even hard, than to demand the complete silence of those who disagree, to talk instead about the researcher's appearance or personal characteristics, or to threaten the life and health of the person who disagrees.

Unanimity the demand seems to have grown year by year, and researchers who present different views are accused of consciously eroding national unity. Our society, our decision-makers and our system can tolerate divergent views and arguments, because they belong to a free democracy. On the other hand, the hatred directed at researchers and efforts to silence them do not.

Sari Lindblom

Rector, University of Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.