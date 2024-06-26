Reader’s Opinion | Half of the world’s children are affected by climate change

Reader’s opinion|The Finnish government must also urgently step up its climate action so that Finland’s EU obligations and the 2035 carbon neutrality goal are fulfilled.

Extreme the heat wave is now testing several continents. In Greece, the wildfire season is expected to be exceptionally difficult, and in India tens of thousands have already been reported to have suffered from heat stroke. In Finland, the second heat wave of the summer is already at hand. Also, the increasing number of ticks and with it the increasing risk of borreliosis and tick-borne encephalitis infections bring climate change to the skin of Finns.

According to a Unicef ​​study, about one billion children, i.e. half of the world’s children, live in countries of extreme risk in terms of climate and environment. These children are exposed to several harms caused by climate change and environmental degradation, such as water shortages, heat waves and floods. In countries at risk, the capabilities to protect children are not sufficient, and more investments are needed, for example, in building water systems and health services.

Immediate action is needed to curb climate change. The Finnish government must also urgently step up its climate action so that Finland’s EU obligations and the 2035 carbon neutrality goal are fulfilled.

In order to save children’s lives and health, especially in the poorest countries, investments are also needed to adapt to climate change. Children’s development is still in progress, and they are therefore more vulnerable than adults. Especially the health of fetuses, babies and young children suffers from extreme temperatures and prolonged heat waves.

The children of the world need both decisive containment measures and financial support from the richest countries to adapt to climate change. Together, let’s ensure that every child has the opportunity to live a good childhood and develop in the future as well.

Minna Suihkonen

Climate expert

Unicef ​​of Finland

