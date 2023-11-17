Reader’s Opinion | Gynecological ailments can be treated in occupational health

If left untreated, gynecological ailments can reduce work capacity and even lead to sick leave.

Helsingin Sanomat in stories (14.10. and 9.11.) it was argued that gynecological services are not normally covered by occupational health. However, the vast majority of Terveystalo’s business customers’ occupational health contracts allow examination and treatment of gynecological ailments that hinder work ability in occupational health care, both at the occupational health and general practitioner’s office and with the help of specialist consultations.

Greetings and it is no longer necessary for an asymptomatic woman to have a gynecological examination and a pap smear every year thanks to the advanced cervical cancer diagnostics and our excellent national screening program, but in the name of equality in working life, research and treatment of gynecological ailments that threaten women’s ability to work is just as much a part of occupational health as, for example, the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders .

“ Womanhood is not a disease, but gynecological disease is not part of normal womanhood.

Womanhood is not a disease, but gynecological disease is not part of normal womanhood. Follow-up visits for gynecological diseases and their treatments are as important for the treatment of diseases as for diseases of men.

Gynecology, or obstetrics and gynecology, examines and treats gynecological diseases, and therefore excluding one major specialty from occupational health or insurance contracts is discriminatory. In addition to menopausal symptoms, other gynecological ailments, if left untreated, can reduce work capacity and even lead to sick leave.

Occupational health the task is, above all, to support the employees’ ability to work. Working capacity is supported not only by preventive measures but also by timely medical care services. When symptoms affecting the ability to work appear, it is therefore possible for the vast majority of women of working age to go to the gynecologist’s office with a referral from an occupational health doctor.

Anna-Mari Heikkinen

specialist director of gynecology

Kaisu Norbäck

leading occupational health physician

Health house

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.