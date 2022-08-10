Reader’s Opinion | Grandmas don’t go to the movies just to wait for them to end

I’m a big fan of movies – and especially movies with kisses.

Excellent in an interesting one about Maija Alander’s movie kisses in the article (HS 6.8.) in the section “From the beginning, a romantic film is built towards a big kiss that frees the couple from their struggles”, the actor Tommi Korpela stated: “It has been a sign for the grannies in the cinema that it’s about to end and they can go home.”

Korpela’s remark caused my morning coffee to spill and my irritation threshold to be exceeded, so that both my close friends and some Whatsapp friends also heard about it. I’m of grandma’s age, although not a grandma, but besides that, I’m a big fan of movies, especially movies with kisses.

Grandmas don’t go to the movies just to wait for them to end and get a sign that they’re done. It’s also hard to believe that grannies would have been reluctantly dragged to the cinema, where they would just wait for the sign of the end they knew to get to their more important household chores. Sure, there are movies whose ending is a moment of relief, but even grandmas go to the movies to enjoy the work from start to finish. “Getting home” can sometimes feel downright wistful.

From Korpela, whom I respect, this line can be a lightly spoken humorous statement, and the word “grandma” is just a term for those who are not interested in the film. And what is papas’ interest in movies like? You can call me a humorless aunty person who likes to swagger, but we live in a time when words are handled sensitively and the importance of their choice has been emphasized. Hence this outburst.

Liisa Virtanen

Tampere

Read more: Everything boils down to a kiss in movies – These are the most iconic kissing scenes in film history

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.