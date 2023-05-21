Reader’s Opinion | Grade 6 criteria as a prerequisite for passing elementary school

The bar for passing elementary school is too low.

Employers’ unions showed the role of primary school in the problems of vocational education (HS Opinion 18.5.).

The central tasks of the school system is the so-called qualification task: the primary school leaving certificate should show that the student has sufficient basic knowledge and skills, especially reading, writing and arithmetic. This doesn’t happen because the minimum level is set very low, which puts other education levels in crisis: the high school curriculum is full of elementary school-level content, and students apply to university with insufficient knowledge.

I suggest that the criteria for the current grade 6 be set as a prerequisite for passing elementary school and that basic skills are practiced until the age of 18, for example.

Matti Karpa

university lecturer, University of Gothenburg

