Reader’s Opinion | Government agencies are constantly hiring interns to fill resource shortages

How ethical is it that young students are hired at starvation wages to do jobs that have not been done in agencies?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (Sunday 15.1.) communication office Ellun about the poor working conditions of Kanajo’s interns. I am grateful for this opening for discussion, but the discussion should be expanded to include other internships, especially in government agencies.

In the story about the University of Helsinki’s career services, it was stated that the intention is not that tasks belonging to permanent employees are assigned to interns at a cheaper price. According to my own experience, this is exactly what training is.

I have been doing internships in two different government agencies, and currently I work for the government. According to my experience, interns are constantly hired to fix resource shortages and problems caused by bad operating methods.

At one of my workplaces, it was customary to take on an intern for a couple of months at the turn of the year, who practically took care of project management and settlement of invoices for the entire year. An intern is also often hired with skills that no one else in the agency has, and he is made to create and implement new entities during his few months of employment. No one else knows how to maintain these entities, and the arrangements made with such effort are forgotten until it’s time for the next intern.

In the light of this information, the constant search for internships starts to look ridiculous. How ethical is it that young students are hired on starvation wages to do work that has not been done during the year, or they are made to renew the entire communication strategy on the whim of their predecessor?

The attitude in the agencies is that it is a privilege to get to the “viewpoint” to work, and if these conditions are not suitable, there is a queue of applicants outside to choose from. There is so much competition for internships that those who are selected are often already top-level experts, even though they are still students. It is known at workplaces that these interns hardly even need to be guided.

Such internships are usually marketed in such a way that “with us you get to do real work and not just make coffee”, which is of course attractive to an enthusiastic final-stage student who is starting his career.

When reality dawns, the search for the next internship is already on, and this is how the squirrel wheel turns year after year.

Former intern

