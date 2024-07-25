Reader’s Opinion | Good memories for children are created even on a small budget

Reader’s opinion|The best childhood memories are the ones where money doesn’t play the main role.

I heard the discussion of worried parents about whether they will be able to give their children enough good childhood memories due to their poor financial situation.

More and more parents have to compromise on foreign trips, amusement park visits and many events and things that children would understandably want to experience and that parents would like to offer their children, but the parents cannot afford.

It is difficult for children to understand that not all their wishes can be fulfilled. However, I dare to say that the best childhood memories are those where money does not play the main role. Of course, the importance of money cannot be underestimated, but it must not be given too much importance.

Parents who are present are still able to create good childhood memories for their children, regardless of the wealth of the home. A visit to an amusement park or a branded piece of clothing warms the mind for a moment, but they are not necessarily the things that will be remembered as an adult.

Parents blame themselves too easily if they are unable to meet their children’s wishes. Of course, children need joyful moments. The best of them are born from togetherness, caring and the fact that the child feels safe.

Keijo Mantyharju

pensioner, Vantaa

