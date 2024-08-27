Wednesday, August 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Good experiences promote a mobile lifestyle

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Good experiences promote a mobile lifestyle
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Exercise can become a part of life even later, and negative experiences do not have to determine the exercise relationship in adulthood.

Brother Pekka Dufva constructively continued the discussion about the task of physical education that had started after the Olympics (HS Opinion 26.8.). After schools and hobby activities have started, it’s good to remember again that the positive sports experiences of the growing years promote a mobile lifestyle. In the long term, this is a great way to support the population’s physical and psychological endurance.

Fortunately, exercise can become a part of life even later, and childhood inactivity or negative experiences do not have to determine the exercise relationship in adulthood. When successful, exercise brings pleasure and builds fitness in both young and old, strengthens the feeling of self-sufficiency and brings people together.

However, in physical situations, the differences between individuals come to the fore even when it’s not a competition. How we approach this is important in terms of exercise motivation. At its best, exercise teaches valuing one’s own body and respecting others. It is therefore necessary to think about what kind of sports memories of the future are created today and why.

As a society, we should strengthen participation in sports, for example by investing in accessibility. Equality and equality belong to all areas of sports culture. Inappropriate behaviour, harassment, discrimination and racism must be dealt with immediately.

Everyone has an equal right to enjoy exercise, regardless of gender, exercise skills, body features or other factors. How to communicate in homes, schools and sports clubs is also important. Will we manage to create a genuinely encouraging atmosphere where everyone feels welcome to move around on their own?

Lidman’s fairy tale

researcher and non-fiction writer

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Good #experiences #promote #mobile #lifestyle

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mistress Tries to Cut Off Man’s Penis Because of Money Sent to Wife

Mistress Tries to Cut Off Man's Penis Because of Money Sent to Wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]