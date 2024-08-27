Reader’s Opinion | Good experiences promote a mobile lifestyle

Reader’s opinion|Exercise can become a part of life even later, and negative experiences do not have to determine the exercise relationship in adulthood.

Brother Pekka Dufva constructively continued the discussion about the task of physical education that had started after the Olympics (HS Opinion 26.8.). After schools and hobby activities have started, it’s good to remember again that the positive sports experiences of the growing years promote a mobile lifestyle. In the long term, this is a great way to support the population’s physical and psychological endurance.

Fortunately, exercise can become a part of life even later, and childhood inactivity or negative experiences do not have to determine the exercise relationship in adulthood. When successful, exercise brings pleasure and builds fitness in both young and old, strengthens the feeling of self-sufficiency and brings people together.

However, in physical situations, the differences between individuals come to the fore even when it’s not a competition. How we approach this is important in terms of exercise motivation. At its best, exercise teaches valuing one’s own body and respecting others. It is therefore necessary to think about what kind of sports memories of the future are created today and why.

As a society, we should strengthen participation in sports, for example by investing in accessibility. Equality and equality belong to all areas of sports culture. Inappropriate behaviour, harassment, discrimination and racism must be dealt with immediately.

Everyone has an equal right to enjoy exercise, regardless of gender, exercise skills, body features or other factors. How to communicate in homes, schools and sports clubs is also important. Will we manage to create a genuinely encouraging atmosphere where everyone feels welcome to move around on their own?

