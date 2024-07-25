Reader’s Opinion | Good cooperation between sports managers and coaches brings results

Reader’s opinion|In the future, people-oriented coaching and management should be increased.

Olympic Committee stated in December that he would invest in the development of management and coaching skills in Finnish sports. This choice was a strong wish of the sports community, which will be seen as the superpower of Finnish sports in the future.

In sports we are talking a lot about structures right now. It is important that the goals, roles and tasks of sports organizations are clear. Along with the structures, however, the sports community must also take care of the contents, such as what kind of management and coaching we want for Finnish sports. For example, the role of the Olympic Committee is not primarily to think about and measure individual results, but to ensure the long-term development of sports and the mutual cooperation of the sports community.

Coming the prerequisite for success is to increase the understanding of people’s differences, abilities and skills in coaching and management. The factory-like structure of management and coaching does not sufficiently take into account the individual, and the organization’s overly precise role assignment leads to siloing.

In the future, we must understand human artistry and increase people-oriented coaching and management. The strength of Finnish coaching has been and is content knowledge and the hard work of the athletes. They would be best brought out with more individual-oriented ways of doing things.

The key question is, with what kind of coaching and management methods does a person’s spiritual growth increase motivation, self-knowledge, self-confidence and proactivity. We believe that a people-oriented and communal way of working develops human growth, learning and success both in sports and in life in general.

Sport takes on a whole new social meaning if we know how to support the spiritual growth of people, above all children and young people. The goals must be pursued responsibly, emphasizing the exemplary nature of sports coaching and management as a part of human life and society.

“ Coaching and sports management are in transition.

Coaching and sports management are in transition, and they are now required to reform. Sports management in Finland has been very hierarchical. Management and decision-making have been carried out more based on the power brought by the position than together and close to the action. In terms of competence development, the goal is now clear. The same is needed in the future for the entire industry.

In the future, we have to work together, and that’s why managers must understand the working methods of coaching, and correspondingly, the coaches must understand the working methods of the managers. This understanding increases trust, which is the most guiding value in working together. It is measured in tough situations where a result is made, when hopefully the coaches and managers see a new goal behind the goal, and the athletes and background forces are able to safely focus on scoring a single goal.

Long-term the goal of the work is to develop the operation and leave it to those who continue the work in a better state than where we started at the time. Finnish sports should aim for us to be the best in the world in what we do together.

Jukka Rautakorpi

top sports manager

Jaana Tulla

manager, club and membership activities unit

Finnish Olympic Committee

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.