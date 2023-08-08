Reader’s Opinion | Good behavior must be demanded from everyone

Good manners should be required of everyone – not just children.

Pseudonym Worried parents asked, why don’t we demand good manners from our children (HS Opinion 3.8.). I totally agree with the authors.

However, good manners should be required of everyone – not just children. A friendly greeting, thanking and apologizing, speaking clearly and being considerate of others cost nothing, but are a business card that will be remembered.

Rauni Lindfors

Forssa

