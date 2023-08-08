Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Good behavior must be demanded from everyone

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Good behavior must be demanded from everyone

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Good manners should be required of everyone – not just children.

Pseudonym Worried parents asked, why don’t we demand good manners from our children (HS Opinion 3.8.). I totally agree with the authors.

However, good manners should be required of everyone – not just children. A friendly greeting, thanking and apologizing, speaking clearly and being considerate of others cost nothing, but are a business card that will be remembered.

Rauni Lindfors

Forssa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Good #behavior #demanded

See also  Alcohol | Should Alko's monopoly be maintained or should the wines be brought to the grocery store? This is how the parties and Finns respond
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result