Reader’s Opinion | Golf courses are a threat to biodiversity

A municipality without its own field seems to be a rarity in Uusimaa. Several of the fields have been built in places with valuable natural conditions.

in Helsingin Sanomat (13.8.) was discussed the serious threat of the decline of pollinators to agriculture and food production. Even in our own garden and greenhouse, which we have built over the course of four decades, the happy buzzing of insects has decreased in recent years.

A couple of days ago, on a bike trip, my wife and I took a break at the Kytäjä golf course restaurant in Hyvinkää. As far as the eye could see, on the shores of the lake you could see tightly shaved and browned lawns, which are guaranteed not to attract insects.

In our own municipality, Kirkkonummi, several golf courses covering many square kilometers have been built. A municipality without its own field seems to be a rarity in Uusimaa. Several of the courses have been built in places with valuable natural conditions, for example in old manor environments. Diverse nature has been allowed to give way to a small circle of club swingers and golf carts.

Those responsible for land use planning should take into account the impact of golf courses on biodiversity and rapidly advancing species loss. Fertilizing fields and other care also burden the environment.

Pekka Poutanen

Kirkkonummi

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.