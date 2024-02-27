Reader's Opinion | Give the welfare areas even a chance to succeed

Social and health services are in crisis because the social security reform was delayed for so long.

Helsingin Sanomat corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi wrote in his column about the administration of welfare areas (HS 25.2.). For example, in Central Finland, a merger of 26 previous municipal-based organizers of social and health services took place at the beginning of 2023. Naturally, a new organization had to be formed for the new operator and management elected.

At the same time, services were renewed. We prioritize strengthening basic mental health services for children and young people. Even adults with a low threshold can access first-line mental health walk-in services. Next, we strengthen the daily activities of the elderly. The decision-makers have outlined the implementation of the strategy last fall.

In Central Finland, the number of senior management decreased in the change. 68 people belonging to the top management moved from the municipalities and the hospital district to the welfare area. In our new organization, there are 43 people in the top management. In addition, the management is more specialized than before: management with information, personnel management, partnerships and a strategic approach were strengthened.

The work is just beginning. Recently, in collective bargaining negotiations, a dozen tasks from group administration ended. New negotiations are just starting, in which 30 manager positions will be terminated when the management is reorganized. Yläjärvi's column tells about the fact that it is difficult to grasp the scale of the reform from the outside.

Social and health services are in crisis because the social security reform was delayed for so long. The 2023 financial statements will now tell you realistically how much the service costs. The money has been used for care and treatment. The costs have previously been hidden in the budgets of hundreds of small service organizers.

How do we proceed from here? Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) expects welfare areas to adapt (HS 25.2.), which in turn Yläjärvi criticized in his column. However, services according to current standards cannot be implemented with the available personnel and funding. It is the minister's and his colleagues' turn to act: the state must dismantle norms and detailed guidance. which is built in a municipality-based world. Give the welfare areas even a chance to succeed!

Maria Kaisa Hall

chairman of the regional board

Central Finland welfare area

