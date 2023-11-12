Reader’s Opinion | Give the gift of 160 Father’s Days

Family leave is best shared.

Statistics don’t lie. Mothers still take almost 90 percent of all parental leave. In those families where the holidays are not shared equally between the parents, up to 35 percent of the reasons are that the mother wants to take the majority of the holidays herself. For about half of the families, the reasons appear to be financial, according to a recent survey by Mothers in Business.

However, according to research, dividing family leave between parents is financially wise. In families with two working parents, it is almost always financially more profitable to share family leave than not to share. In addition, women’s salary, pension accrual and position in working life will improve, when time off does not accumulate only for mothers.

However, not everything is measured in money. Sharing family leave is also worthwhile for the well-being of the child and the entire family. By sharing freedom, the bond between father and child deepens. Relationship satisfaction increases and the risk of divorce decreases.

Sharing the responsibility of caring for the child has a favorable effect on the parents’ coping and well-being, and the mothers’ experience of parenting exhaustion is reduced. Adults who give time and are present guarantee a safe everyday life for the child.

Mothers, on Father’s Day, give the fathers of small children as much family leave as possible, all 160 days allotted to them. You yourself will win. Family leave is best shared.

Annica Moore

executive director

Susanna Bergendahl

communications manager

Mothers in Business MiB ry

