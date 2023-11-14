Reader’s Opinion | Giant kindergartens lack homeliness and warmth

Modern kindergartens are beginning to resemble tanks.

Marjatta Kalliala expressed deep concern about the size and architecture of the kindergartens (HS 8.11.). I share this concern with him.

Architecture, the design and use of spaces, is about much more than physical dimensions and fitting. Spaces and buildings must be worthy of their users. Clearly, the current municipal early childhood education guidelines do not support children’s well-being in practice. The values ​​are in conflict with educational goals and the construction of a concrete environment.

Kindergartens that are gigantic and seemingly have enough space lack homeliness and warmth. It may be that not all children get to experience warmth and coziness throughout the day if the families’ everyday control is lost. The physical environment and order support psychological order and a sense of security.

A harsh example can be found in a new residential area in Helsinki, where children play outside behind a mesh fence, practically in chicken cages. The yard is a small and cramped sandy area, there is no green anywhere, except for the rubber mat in the older children’s area. Dog parks are also more comfortable and stimulating.

However, I still believe in high-quality early childhood education. Good work is done even in a modest framework. Children are treated warmly and taught and raised lovingly. Hopefully this attitude will remain, even if modern kindergartens start to resemble tanks.

Architecture is an attitude. Keep it a little human loving.

Anu Kyykhkynen

special education teacher, Helsinki

