Reader’s Opinion | Georgia is committed to Europe

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine have been defending their choice to belong to Europe for a long time, at the risk of their very existence.

Russian After the war of aggression against Ukraine, the world has become insecure and ever-changing. This especially applies to countries that are geographically close to Russia.

“Georgia knows that it belongs to Europe, and now is the time for Europe to draw conclusions. It is important for Georgia to establish itself as a part of Europe, and Western countries must take Georgia as part of their family”, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili quoted the respected Georgian scientist and drafter of the European Constitution Mikheil Muskhelishvili.

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine have been defending their choice to belong to Europe for a long time, at the risk of their very existence. Georgia has already established its position as a reliable partner in the peace partnership with the EU and NATO. I am proud to say that Georgia is committed to the responsibilities required by these partnerships.

The consequences of the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine will determine the future of the whole world. In this context, I would like to point out that the first war of aggression in Europe in the 21st century took place in 2008, when Russia ruthlessly attacked Georgia.

From these starting points, I would like to comment on the recently published newspaper stories about Georgia. I emphasize our appreciation for independent media, but some of the content of the recently published stories have not presented a true picture of Georgia’s foreign policy aspirations. In addition, the headline has emphasized this distorted image and may have influenced readers’ opinions. This plays directly into the pockets of those who oppose European integration.

I would like to emphasize that it was our current government that amended our constitution to allow Georgia to apply for NATO and EU membership. We will not compromise our efforts to continue on this path and fulfill our obligations so that we can return to this European family where we belong.

Irakli Khutsurauli

Ambassador of Georgia to Finland

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion letter or familiarize yourself with the principles of writings at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeiruis/.