Reader’s Opinion | General education helps to find creative solutions to the diabolical problems of our time

Budget Manager Mika Niemelä’s proposal to remove general education studies from vocational education has been widely criticized. However, when I read the criticism, I wonder if general education is only understood as a tool for further education and professional skills (HS 21.4. and 23.4.).

Education is something much broader and deeper than a tool for economic growth or a step on the path of education. Broad general education is needed above all so that people learn to live as people in the world. The world is on the brink of ecological destruction. We need people who know how to think about things from a broad perspective and search for creative solutions.

That’s why in all training you should get to know the world extensively. We need factual information about nature, but we also need to get to know different cultures, religions and ways of living. People also need to understand history and society. Philosophy gives tools to understand the meaning of life. Artistic interpretations of the world touch people more directly than cold factual information.

This everything is general education. It means a broad view of the world. Civilization is learning new things, expanding the world, intellectual curiosity, creativity and self-expression. Civilization promotes well-being and quality of life. Civilization also helps to develop critical thinking and find solutions to the diabolical problems of our time.

The opposite of civilization is one-dimensional thinking, where complex questions are reduced to simple and straightforward solutions. People who think in one dimension are easy prey for political populism, which does not solve problems but makes them worse.

Hannu LT Heikkinen

professor of education and working life research

Research Institute of Education

University of Jyväskylä

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.