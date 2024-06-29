Sunday, June 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Funerals are also important occasions for children

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Funerals are also important occasions for children
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Participating in a loved one’s funeral can be at least as essential for a child as it is for an adult in terms of dealing with grief.

Last days, there has been a discussion about children’s participation in weddings and other celebrations. One important occasion where children are easily left out is a funeral.

Death and grief are naturally present at funerals, which are a significant part of life and humanity. It is not wise to try too hard to clean them out of our reality or our children’s reality.

Participating in the funeral of a familiar person can be at least as essential for a child as it is for an adult in terms of dealing with their own grief. At best, being with children at a funeral is also a concrete and hopeful reminder for adults that life goes on. Let’s face the important joys and sorrows of life together with the children.

Mint Talja

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Funerals #important #occasions #children

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘El Pompín’ is convicted of a third crime

'El Pompín' is convicted of a third crime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]