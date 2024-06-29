Reader’s Opinion | Funerals are also important occasions for children

Reader’s opinion|Participating in a loved one’s funeral can be at least as essential for a child as it is for an adult in terms of dealing with grief.

Last days, there has been a discussion about children’s participation in weddings and other celebrations. One important occasion where children are easily left out is a funeral.

Death and grief are naturally present at funerals, which are a significant part of life and humanity. It is not wise to try too hard to clean them out of our reality or our children’s reality.

Participating in the funeral of a familiar person can be at least as essential for a child as it is for an adult in terms of dealing with their own grief. At best, being with children at a funeral is also a concrete and hopeful reminder for adults that life goes on. Let’s face the important joys and sorrows of life together with the children.

Mint Talja

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.