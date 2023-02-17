Reader’s Opinion | Funding for the visual arts must be increased

Art can be seen in public spaces, it is practiced and it increases well-being and inclusion, but the sector is plagued by a lack of resources.

of the Finnish artists’ society Annukka Vähäsöyrinki rightly pointed out (HS Opinion 12.2.) visual artists’ poor livelihood and the related contradiction: visual art is loved, but love is not reflected in funding. Visual arts account for approximately one percent of the state’s cultural budget.

Art can be seen in public spaces, it is practiced and it increases well-being and inclusion, but the sector is plagued by a lack of resources. The exhibition fee mentioned by Vähäsöyring is one solution, but if the overall funding of the visual arts does not increase, the fees will be recycled from the already insufficient funds. If exhibition fees, which currently do not determine artists’ livelihoods, are extended to actors smaller than museums, it will require changes to the forms of support. Along with the rewards, opportunities for presenting art in various contexts, at different stages of the artists’ careers, must be developed.

The short project financings typical of the sector do not enable long-term and professional work, let alone the development of the sector. Art experiences bring residents and tourists to localities, but this requires recognizing the value of the diverse art and culture field. The potential of art and culture in terms of regional policy is largely ignored, as is investing in culture as a productive investment.

Like in our election goals we write: “In Finland, the culture sector is larger in terms of both employment and value added than, for example, the electronics industry, forestry, wood industry, paper industry, agriculture or hunting. Compared to many listed and generously supported fields, the arts and culture field is a field of future and opportunities, which should be invested in ethically and ecologically sustainable operations and employment.”

Anna Jensen

Elisa Suvanto

Sanna Ritvanen

Pori cultural adjustment association

