Reader’s Opinion | Funding for disability services will increase from the current level

In the new Disability Services Act, the problem is, among other things, the removal of the age limit.

The previous one the government’s Disability Services Act was approved in the spring of 2023. Changes and additions to the Act were hurriedly made during the parliamentary proceedings, and the reports are therefore incomplete. The law remained open to interpretation and unclear.

One of those who supported the postponement is Invalidiliitto, which represents physically disabled and disabled people. In the union’s opinion, the scope of the law requires clarification and clarification in the further preparation – that is, the government should more clearly define who the future law really applies to.

Welfare areas are responsible for organizing services, so they want to delay the entry into force of the law for a reason. The criteria for awarding services must be made clear, as well as the effects of expanding the scope of application. Postponing the entry into force gives the welfare region additional time to prepare the implementation.

“ The criteria for awarding services must be made clear.

The purpose of specifying the scope is to secure the fulfillment of the rights of disabled persons and the availability of services. It also aims to ensure equal access to services in different areas. Within the framework of the additional time, an assessment of fundamental and human rights impacts as well as economic impacts would also be carried out.

In the new In the Disability Services Act, the problem is, among other things, the removal of the age limit. It would bring an unpredictable number of new beneficiaries within the scope of the law, which would require both an increase in personnel and the costs of implementing the services at the same time. It is challenging to produce even the current services due to the growing shortage of personnel.

Disability services fall within the scope of the subjective service right and are often free of charge. Postponing the entry into force of the law enables the scope of the law to be specified so that the Disability Services Act remains a special law intended specifically for the disabled. In other words, services and resources are directed to those who need it, i.e. the disabled.

Postponing the entry into force of the law will naturally cause disappointment for those for whom the new law would have made it possible to access the Disability Services Act already now. So that, for example, the children of neurokirkjo would get the necessary help already at this stage, they were granted a 25 million euro allocation for rehabilitation until the new Disability Services Act comes into force. So their services will improve compared to the current situation already now and permanently with the entry into force of the new law.

Undeniably is that services for the disabled and their funding as a whole will improve from the present. So it’s not about cutting funding. Since the previous government did not allocate sufficient resources for it, it has now been increased in funding. It will be added both to the current situation and compared to the previous government’s original plan. So the talk about cutting off the disabled can be left at that.

Riitta Kuismanen

social security teacher, Pirkkala

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.