Reader’s Opinion | Functional transport is a condition of life in Eastern Finland

in Eastern Finland on roads with little traffic, a mechanical or theoretical examination does not provide correct information about traffic risks or travel times. We take a critical view of the lowering of the speed limit on the low-traffic road network and the mechanical review of the criteria in the Väylävirasto’s draft guidelines.

Safety must be improved by structural improvement measures, road development and good maintenance of the basic condition. Lower travel speeds would increase traffic jams and dangerous overtaking. With the current restrictions, it is already difficult to pass trucks.

to Eastern Finland special measures are planned to increase vitality. The vitality and population of the border areas increase the overall safety in the whole of Finland. Measures that weaken vitality should not be applied to the area with speed limit instructions.

In sparsely populated North Karelia, distances are long. The implementation of the guidelines would increase the transport costs of companies in the transport of raw materials and goods. Good transport connections are a basic requirement for business life. In particular, the forest industry needs a functional road network for heavy equipment. The time spent on work trips would increase. Extending the travel times of buses would reduce the competitiveness of the sector and lead to an increase in private driving. The guidance could also reduce domestic tourism, because the attractiveness would decrease as travel slows down.

On school transport in the provinces with long distances, we are often at a critical limit in terms of the length of the school day. Transport capacity would have to be increased and shared transport reduced as journey times lengthened. Transport times and costs would also increase in Kela and other rides paid for by society.

Speed ​​limits must not be a means of reducing the development of road functionality and services. The development of main roads to the centers of neighboring provinces requires urgent investments in traffic bottlenecks.

Jaana Reimasto-Heiskanen

chairman

Antti Toivanen

managing director

North Karelia Chamber of Commerce

