Reader's Opinion | Front-line decision-makers must be able to do better

To change direction, concrete, bold and credible visions are needed.

All crises will end in time, and so will the ongoing labor market dispute. Although the strikes cause a bill of hundreds of millions of euros, that is not our biggest concern.

I would be worried about what will happen when we go back to so-called normal. Shall we carry on as before? Can finance be made a sustainable career? Do we leave our nature as a material warehouse for industry and let the profits flow elsewhere? What does the Finland of the future look like?

Unfortunately it seems that the political decision makers in power lack visions. Where are the concrete, sustainable and effective ways to restore Finland to its rightful place at the forefront of progress? At the moment, the focus of politics is either cutting or opposing cuts. I expected more from the front-line decision-makers.

It is clear that we can no longer continue on the same economic path as we have for the past 15 years. The goals of the current government to balance the economy are worthwhile in themselves, but the means are wrong in many respects. Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's program does not fix Finland's fundamental problems: an aging population, weak work-related immigration and a lack of companies driving the economy. These challenges are not solved by the wish list that employers submit to Orpo.

“ The political decision-makers in power lack visions.

Direction concrete, bold and credible visions are needed to change. However, it is difficult to detach from the past and difficult to envision the future. Usually, the development and utilization of technology is thrown overboard as a solution to the challenges of the future. However, technical solutions alone are not enough if attitudes and worldviews do not develop in a complex changing world.

For example, in the 1970s, the Child Day Care Act was enacted and women entered the labor market more easily. Behind this legislation too was the need to increase employment, but behind the adoption of the law was a fundamental change in attitudes. What kind of attitudinal shackles are we now prisoners of?

Megatrends, such as climate change, loss of nature, geopolitics, job changes, digitization and population development offer blanks for visions, but the magnitude and significance of the changes can be difficult to internalize. For example, the circular economy would offer new kinds of business opportunities, but even at the moment, we are carrying the Italians' waste for us to incinerate (Usually 24.2.) and at the same time our own plastic waste is shipped to Sweden. Circular economy can be found in the subsection of Orpo's board program – it is not enough.

When we look at the present in a few decades, we know how to place our moment on the timeline of changes. Where in the timeline do we want to be now?

Johannes Liuska

Tampere

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.