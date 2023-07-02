Reader’s Opinion | From knitters studying for a trade to small businesses

Vocational schools could be potential partners of companies.

Helsingin Sanomat the pages have recently considered the challenges of small businesses. Most of the companies are small businesses and the majority of them are sole proprietors. A big challenge for self-employed people is where to find a sabbatical leaver, for example, in the event of an illness or accident or during a vacation. I have sometimes had to think about this when I was in my working life.

Vocational schools could be a potential partner. For example, experienced students already graduating from the profession would be offered practical work placements in small companies and under sole proprietors. Entrepreneurs and educational institutions should apply for cooperation. For example, it would be possible to assemble a local talent bank for each educational institution, from which an entrepreneur could apply for a mentor.

Compensation for work in the company would be paid directly to the student of the educational institution or in another agreed upon way.

Antti Vuorela

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.