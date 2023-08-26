Reader’s Opinion | Freedom of speech should not be restricted by the religious peace clause

The importance of freedom of speech is tested in times of crisis.

Editorial- and opinion editor Saska Saarikoski defended in her column (HS 17.8.) Finland’s Religious Peace Order – after all, it now protects us from global hybrid influence. In the editorial (HS 18.8.) on the other hand, it was claimed that “Sweden is paying a heavy price for its exceptionally broad interpretation of the limits of freedom of speech”. In these writings, a view of freedom of speech emerges, which we consider opportunistic and problematic.

First of all, Sweden’s interpretation of the limits of freedom of speech is not exceptional. It follows the line of the European Court of Human Rights, according to which freedom of speech does not only protect expressions that are considered positive, harmless or irrelevant (Handyside case 1976). Finland, on the other hand, is one of the last European countries where blasphemy can be punished. Experts, organizations defending freedom of speech and the UN Human Rights Committee have repeatedly stated that the criminalization of blasphemy restricts freedom of speech in a way that is unacceptable.

It is true that burning the Koran, like many other things, can be used as a weapon in hybrid warfare. Several parties benefit from the burning performances: Russia, which opposes the expansion of NATO, religious-political leaders playing their internal political game, and accelerationist groups.

Suomen Pen’s position is that freedom of speech and expression is not a luxury product that is proudly presented when everything is good in the country. The importance of freedom of speech is tested in times of crisis. Are we ready to hand over the defining power of freedom of speech to political Islam, like al-Qaeda threatening Sweden and Denmark with revenge attacks? In this case, we bend to the demands of the perpetrator of violence or those who threaten it. Where will we flex next? Would it be up to us today to publicly say “Je suis Charlie”?

Peter Mickwitz

chairman

Iida Simes

vice chairman

Laura Lindstedt

member of the board of directors

Finnish Pen

