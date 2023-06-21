Reader’s Opinion | Freedom of conscience does not apply to abortions

If, under the guise of conscience, medical staff could be exempted from performing pregnancy terminations, should this be applied to other procedures as well?

in Helsingin Sanomat Recently, the right of medical personnel to refuse to participate in an abortion has been considered, citing conscience and the task of “continuing life” (HS Opinion 15.6.). In practice, a refusal would further complicate the implementation of a time-limited measure. Treatment could be critically delayed or not received at all, which could mean a return to dangerous home abortions, injuries and deaths.

According to the medical association, freedom of conscience cannot be applied in a situation where the patient’s life or health is at risk. The life and health of a pregnant woman are always at risk. So the question arises as to whose life the nursing staff actually gets to decide. Even the desired pregnancy is always a physical strain, and childbirth always produces pain and physical injuries.

According to a US study conducted in 2012, it is 14 times more likely to die from childbirth in the country than from abortion. In Western countries, twice as many people still die from childbirth as from measles (Smejdor, 2022). “Both the Hus corporation and the Institute of Health and Welfare have recognized in their statistics that the most common cause of death of Finnish mothers during infancy is suicide” (HS Opinion 26.5.).

Even though the maternal mortality rate in Finland is the lowest in the world and the public health care is good, here too it would be double moralistic to appeal to the fetus’s right to live, but ignore it in the case of the mother.

“ Could vegan doctors not prescribe drugs tested on animals?

If, under the guise of conscience, medical staff could be exempted from performing abortions, should this be applied to other procedures as well? Could vegan doctors not prescribe drugs tested on animals and environmentally conscious doctors deny their patients fertility treatments? How about erectile dysfunction drugs? Could you refuse to prescribe them, citing your conscience? However, erection is the most common source of pregnancy.

Abortion is part of comprehensive women’s health care, which prevents social problems, mental health difficulties, physical injuries and, in the best case, deaths. If the same kind of treatment and funding that is offered for e.g. erectile difficulties were also invested in sexual education and reproductive health care for women, we would certainly avoid many abortions. And that’s exactly what everyone hopes for.

Siri Lindholm

PhD in cultural and gender studies

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.