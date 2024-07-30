Reader’s Opinion | Free parking would increase the vitality of the center of Helsinki

Reader’s opinion|Helsinki and the shops in the city center could together offer free 1–2 hour parking time in the city center parking garages.

Helsingin Sanomat in the editorial (26.7.) the vitality of the center of Helsinki and its potential to compete against shopping centers in the surrounding areas were discussed.

After the bike lane experiments, I would next suggest trying the free 1-2 hour parking time paid for by the city and downtown shops in the already existing parking garages in the center, similar to what the shopping centers offer.

In addition, it would be great to explore the possibility of, for example, covering Keskuskatu with a glass roof, similar to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping center in Milan. At best, this would enable an aesthetically superior year-round visitor experience to restaurants and shops, and would bring more new things to admire in the city center for tourists as well.

Ohto Rainio

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

