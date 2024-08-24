Reader’s Opinion | Forestry professionals, not so

Reader’s opinion|The brutal destruction in Suomussalmi strongly tarnishes the reputation of the entire forestry sector.

in Finland forest management is generally very successful. As forests grow, they form an efficient carbon sink and a green gold mine, on which Finland’s exports and well-being can be sustainably built. One important export asset is appreciation for our responsible forest management and wood processing.

The brutal destruction that happened in Suomussalmi greatly tarnishes the reputation of the entire forest industry, and the effects of this news can at worst be seen as a decline in export opportunities for the entire industry. Whether it was damage, carelessness or indifference, what happened is hard to accept. Reputational damage tarnishes all of us forest professionals.

Forestry must also be an active developer in the future, and biodiversity must be supported alongside economic forests. It would be good to identify diversity forests even more clearly alongside the current nature parks and economic forests. Diverse forests can also be used for economic purposes to a limited extent, for example in the form of continuous cultivation, which avoids clear-cuts that arouse discussion.

A model for increasing diversity could be found in Sweden, where the number of drainages is significantly smaller than in Finland and already has a significant impact on forest diversity. Of course, the smaller number of drains affects the forest’s growth rate and thus the forest’s carbon sink, but you can’t eat the same cake and save at the same time. Choices have to be made.

The change to a more sustainable forest industry starts with us forestry professionals, and we are encouraged to do so by several non-governmental organizations. It is significantly easier to join the change and look for solutions there, than to cling to the past.

Mika Rytky

CEO, Kontiotuote oy

