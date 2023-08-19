Reader’s Opinion | Forest grandmothers and guardians support children’s forest trips

Volunteers go out according to the class or kindergarten group, both to help and to talk to.

Flower Kyrö asked (HS Opinion 10.8.), why don’t schools do more forest trips and hold lessons outside in the forest. He encourages going into the forest.

When there are often more than 20 students in the class, each with different personalities and some with special challenges, it can be impossible for one adult to take the group out. Even on the way to the forest, part of the line of students might think of something else to do instead of walking.

Metsämummot i -vaarit is a form of volunteer work created to meet this need, which provides practical support to schools and daycare centers in nature activities, outdoor lessons and forest trips. Volunteers go out according to the class or kindergarten group, both to help and to talk to. After the trip, the students ask when the forest grandmother or forester will come again, and the volunteer remembers the laughter, being part of the children’s games and “forest grandmother, look!” – screams.

Among the numerous benefits of being in the forest, the development of a relationship with nature plays a special role in what our living environment will be like in the future: if a child learns to appreciate and enjoy the natural environment, he will probably want to protect it even as an adult when making choices. Not all children are familiar with the forest. Kindergarten and school are very important for the birth of a relationship with nature for those children for whom it is not a matter of course. As a forest midwife or guardian, a volunteer has the opportunity to support schools and daycare centers in this important work.

Anna Kokkoniemi

leader of the forest granny and danger project, S2 teacher, Espoo

Marja Tikka

class teacher, environmental educator, pensioner, forest grandmother, Tuusula

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.