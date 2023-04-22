Reader’s Opinion | For a teacher, evaluation is the most difficult task

In elementary school, you study life skills and postgraduate studies, not for the final exam.

In spring middle school teachers’ thoughts are largely about whether first graders will be evaluated fairly according to their real skills and the criteria of the final evaluation of basic education. In HS’s story (There are huge differences in primary school leaving certificates in different parts of Finland19.4.) Karvi’s expert Jari Metsämuuronen threw cold water on the teachers’ necks: “After all, those criteria have already existed before, and the teachers still haven’t been able to use them.”

Is it the fault of the teachers or the criteria? For example, the Finnish language and literature curriculum is evaluated using 17 different criteria. Each criterion can include many things, as the good competence criterion of goal 17 shows: “The student can describe Finland’s linguistic and cultural diversity. The student can distinguish the typical features of the Finnish language and reflect on the connection of the mother tongue to identities.”

“ There is room for interpretation in the evaluation criteria.

Based on these criteria, the student should be able to give one grade. Although efforts have been made to prepare the evaluation criteria with care, there is room for interpretation. What are, for example, “demanding interaction situations”, where acting constructively is named as one of the criteria for a commendable grade?

It is up to each teacher to decide which of the criteria are emphasized: according to the curriculum, good competence in one goal “can compensate for a failed or weaker performance in another goal”. In addition, the student has the right to special arrangements. For example, an exam or performance situation can cause the student insurmountable anxiety so that he is not able to show his skills. In this case, he should be offered an alternative way to demonstrate competence.

In addition to competence, the curriculum also obliges to evaluate the student’s work, for example, whether the student acts responsibly and tries his best. Usage or kindness is not evaluated here, however, as Metsämuuronen suspects.

We also see problems in the fairness of the assessment. Mandating national exams does not solve the assessment problem. In elementary school, you study life skills and postgraduate studies, not for the final exam. Even if uniform tests would provide comparable assessment information in the area of ​​some goals, they cannot be used to assess all competences, such as acting in interaction situations.

We were also amazed by Metsämuuronen’s last comment: “85 percent of the stuff coming out of the pipe in Finland is still of fairly uniform quality.” We teachers do not refer to young people as something coming out of a pipe. Maybe that’s exactly the problem. It would be easier to sift through the substance flowing from the pipe than living people with their successes and stumbles. We would hope that instead of confrontation, the evaluation would be discussed constructively and developed in cooperation.

Anu Eerola

Mia Jantunen

Annu Viheriälehto

native language and literature lecturers

Tampere

